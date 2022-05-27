DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a hot and dry Friday with Front Range highs around 89 degrees. The record high is 93, set in 2006.

The mountains will stay dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies. There will be warm highs in the 60s and 70s with lots of snowmelt.

More clouds roll in on Saturday with Front Range highs near 90 again.

Memorial Day forecast

A cold front will hit Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. The chance for rain and thunderstorms increases to 20% on both days. The thunderstorms on Sunday night could go late into the night.

Memorial Day will trend cooler in the low 70s. There will be a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Forecast snow totals by 5 p.m. Monday

The mountains could see 1 to 4 inches of new snow Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are similar with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.