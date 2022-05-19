DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunny skies early Thursday with increasing high cloudiness. Wind gusts will increase in the afternoon at 25-50 mph across the Front Range. Mountain wind gusts will increase to 30-60 mph.

Expect high wildfire danger on Thursday.

High temperatures in Denver will reach 90 degrees. The record high is 92 degrees set in 2020.

A strong cold front hits late Thursday into early Friday. Temperatures will fall quickly. Snow develops first in the northern mountains by Friday morning. A few rain showers are possible in Fort Collins early. The precipitation will hit northern Colorado first because the cold front is moving in from Wyoming and traveling north to south.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday and Saturday.

Front Range highs start in the mid-40s on Friday then fall into the 30s.

Rain/snow hits Denver by 12 p.m. Friday and then changes to all snow by Friday night into Saturday morning. We are assuming an 80% melt rate for Denver and many places along the I-25 corridor.

Watches and Warnings.

The bulk of snow will fall above 6,000 feet. That includes the Foothills, some western suburbs, mountains, and Palmer Divide, which is where 1-2 feet of accumulation is possible.

Forecast accumulations:

Denver 1-4 inches (with a total of 1.5 inch of liquid equivalent)

Foothills 1-2 feet

Palmer Divide: 6-12 inches

Eastern Plains 1-3 inches

Northern Colorado 1-4 inches

High mountains 1-2 feet on the Divide with less West

It will turn drier Saturday afternoon and night.

Forecast snow totals by 5pm Saturday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is now forecasting two freezes: Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

On Sunday, it will be dry in the morning with a 20% chance of afternoon rain showers and highs near 50 degrees.

