DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Point Weather Team is forecasting a dry Tuesday in Denver with sunny skies turning partly cloudy. High temperatures will get close to 90 degrees.

The record high is 96 with the average being 81 degrees.

Light to moderate smoke concentration across the Front Range and eastern plains will stick around Tuesday. A big improvement in air quality will occur Wednesday as the next storm system clears the atmosphere.

Future radar Tuesday 5 p.m.

The mountains can expect a 50% chance for afternoon thunderstorms as remnant tropical moisture will move into Colorado. Brief heavy rain possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

On Wednesday, rain chances increase in Denver to 40%, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures will drop into the low 80s.

On Thursday, rain chances stay elevated at 30%.

This weekend will be drier in Denver and across the Front Range with sunny skies. Abnormally warm highs will be in the upper 80s.

Next week may feature a strong cold front and temperature drop.