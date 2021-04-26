Near 80 degrees Monday; Major storm system arrives Tuesday-Wednesday with rain and snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and gusty wind today across the Front Range with highs near 80 degrees.

The mountains start sunny with strong wind above treeline at 30-65mph.

A major storm system hits Tuesday into Wednesday. Denver starts as rain on Tuesday at lunch through the afternoon. Then a heavy rain and snow mix through the night into Wednesday morning. We are forecasting 1-4 inches of heavy wet snow accumulation on the south and west suburbs of Denver. One inch or less downtown and at DIA.

The Foothills could see all snow with 1-2 feet of accumulation. The bullseye for heaviest accumulations include Longs Peak, Mount Meeker, Estes Park, Red Feather Lakes, Nederland, Allenspark, Coal Creek Canyon, and the Indian Peaks.

The ski areas on the Divide could see a foot.

Less accumulation west of the Divide.

Drier Thursday-Saturday with temps surging back to near 80.