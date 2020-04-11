Near 70 Saturday, then snowy and cold Easter Sunday in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The weekend will start off with sunny skies and warm afternoon readings in the upper 60s with some places reaching 70 degrees. Clouds will increase late in the day and the wind will turn breezy. After midnight, rain showers will quickly change to snow in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Easter will be snowy from sunrise until late at night. The best snow will be early in the day followed by lighter snow.

Accumulation will range from 1″-3″ across the Front Range with less north of Denver and more south of the city. The highest totals of up to 5″-6″ will be in the foothills on the far west side of town.

Roads may turn slick early and again late on Sunday. Temperatures will be near freezing.

The weather for Monday through Wednesday will bring more snow showers with some light additional accumulation on Monday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the chilly 40s.

We will finally start to dry out on Thursday and look to be dry for next weekend as warmer 60s return.