DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will rise through the weekend, but strong wind gusts across the state will be part of the next cold front moving in on Friday.

Weather tonight: Another cold night before warmup

It will be dry and mostly clear around metro Denver and across the state with some high cloudiness along the Front Range.

Lows around the metro will be 20-25 degrees and it will be another frigid night in the mountains with temps in the single digits.

Weather tomorrow: Highs near 60 in Denver

Thursday will be significantly warmer with downsloping winds and highs nearing 60 in Denver. Skies will be mostly clear except for some high cloudiness in the afternoon.

The mountains stay dry most of the day with valley highs in the 30s. Snow hits the Western Slope Thursday night.

Preparing ahead: Windy Friday, dry weekend

A fast-moving storm system pushes through Wyoming bringing snow to Colorado’s mountains on Friday. The snowfall will mainly be in the central and northern mountains with 3-8 inches of accumulation possible.

In Denver, strong wind gusts develop early Friday morning and again in the afternoon. The metro and across the Interstate 25 corridor are expected to get 25-50 mph gusts.

The strong wind could blow a few snow showers off the mountains and into Fort Collins.

Gusts up to 55 mph are possible for the Palmer Divide, with snow in the mountains ending late Friday.

Forecast wind gusts on Friday (12/2).

It’ll be mostly dry in Denver while the mountains could see a few snow showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast total snow (inches) on Friday (12/2).

A new storm system hits the mountains on Monday with wind and 2-6 inches of snow accumulation. Chances are low for Denver to see any precipitation.