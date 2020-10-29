Near 60° next few days; Blue Moon Halloween

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures warm to near 60 degrees the next few days in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The normal high is 60 degrees. It will be totally dry and sunny.

The mountains stay dry and sunny as well. Highs in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

Halloween forecast: Clear, dry, breezy, temps falling to the 50s into the 40s for Trick-or-Treaters.

Time change early Sunday morning. Turn your clocks back 1 hour.

Election Day looks dry, sunny. Highs around 65 degrees.

We stay dry for the next 9 days. This includes the mountains. We’re watching a storm system possibly 10-12 days from now.

Saturday, Halloween forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.