Near 60 degrees Friday with chance for an afternoon t-storm; even warmer this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting partly cloudy skies today in Denver with a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.  Highs near 60.

The normal high in Denver right now is 63.

The mountains can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain/snow.  The higher elevations can expect 1-2 inches of accumulation.  Highs in the 40s.

Drier and warmer Saturday-Monday.  Highs near 70 on Saturday, near 80 on Sunday, mid-70s Monday.  Enjoy!

Our next chance of rain/snow in Denver arrives Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.  It can snow into May.  The old rule of thumb applies: Don’t plant until after Mother’s Day.

