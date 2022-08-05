DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a hot Friday, nearing 100 degrees in Denver.

The record high is 101 degrees set in 1989. The day will start out with sunshine, then we’ll see increasing clouds with a 20% chance for afternoon t-storms. The monsoon surge is trending weaker. Overall, it’s a low to medium intensity surge.

Future radar Friday 5 p.m.

Friday through Sunday moisture will favor the Continental Divide. Rain and thunderstorm chances Saturday are decreasing. In the mountains, rain and thunderstorms chances increase on Friday. Most zones have 50-70% rain and thunderstorm chances.

On Saturday, the overall threat of afternoon rain and thunderstorms has decreased. The highest chances are on the Divide and east. There are lower chances on the Western Slope.

On Sunday, the highest precipitation chances come afternoon and evening on the Divide and east with lower chances on the Western Slope.

The highest precipitation chances are Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday will similar to Sunday.