Near 100 degrees the next four days in Denver; cold front on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s going to be a hot stretch with a massive dome of high pressure through Thursday. We are forecasting 97 degrees today in Denver and across the Front Range. The record high today is 102 set in 2006.

The normal high right now is Denver is 82 degrees.

The mountains stay hot and dry through Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s each day. The next chance for afternoon t-storms is Friday with a cold front.

Tuesday-Thursday all hover around 99-100 degrees in Denver. This will set a few daily record highs. The earliest 100 degree day on record is 6/11/2013.

A cold front hits Denver on Friday. Temperatures drop 10-15 degrees with a chance for afternoon t-storms.

Weekend high temps hover around 89 degrees with isolated afternoon t-storms.