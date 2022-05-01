DENVER (KDVR) — Snow in the mountains and rain along the Front Range moves in Sunday night. Cloudy skies keep lows mild in the upper 30s with light winds.

Rain showers are focused in the first half of the day with light sprinkles later in the afternoon. Snow lingers in the higher elevations bringing an inch or two of snow accumulation. The metro area and Eastern Plains can see up to 1 inch of rain! Highs are cool on Monday, hovering around the 50-degree mark.

Tuesday is mild with highs near 70 degrees and late-day clouds. There is a small chance for showers later in the evening and overnight.

Wednesday is a little cooler as highs reach the low 60s and there is a small chance for a shower.

Sunshine returns by Thursday with warming temperatures making it to the upper 60s. It starts to feel like summer on Friday and Saturday with highs reaching into the lower to middle 80s. Sunshine sticks around for the end of the week with lighter winds.

Sunday has extra clouds with high temperatures in the middle 70s. There is a small chance for a shower in the afternoon.