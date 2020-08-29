Much-needed rain is on the way for some Colorado communities

DENVER (KDVR) — There are metro-area locations that haven’t had more than a quarter-inch of rainfall in 80 to 116 days.

Centennial is one of the locations currently in its driest year in more than 20 years. The last day that recorded over a quarter-inch of rainfall was more than 80 days ago.

Greeley has had an even longer stretch of 117 days.

All of the metro area and the vast majority of the state is drier than average for the year.

Thankfully, we do have rain on the way – for some.

With Friday’s cooler temperatures are scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Most of this activity will be for central to southern Colorado, so the chance of rain is more likely from Denver to Colorado Springs than it is from Denver to Fort Collins.

If you don’t catch some rain through Friday evening, you’ll have more chances Saturday.

Saturday will also hold onto the cooler temperatures of 70s to 80s for the city.

By Sunday, we warm back to near 90 with a lower storm chance, but if you are still dry by this point… don’t fret.

Monday and Tuesday we will feel another drop of temperatures, with many of us in the 70s for highs. That will also bring additional rainfall – for some.

Today, if we stay at a high of 81 for the high at DIA, is the coolest afternoon since July 15th which was 79°. This is the first cooler than average day since August 3rd. — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 28, 2020