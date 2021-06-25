Much cooler weekend will bring much needed rain

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will drift off the mountains and foothills early this evening and across metro Denver and the Front Range. Some storms may contain small hail and gusty wind. Most storms will end from west to east between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Showers will be possible again on Saturday both early and late. A few thunderstorms may develop late in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the refreshing 70s.

Sunday brings another cool day with fewer showers and thunderstorms. We will keep a low chance for late day storms on Monday and Tuesday as well. Temperatures will remain in the 70s for highs through early next week.

The forecast will turn dry and start to slowly warm. Highs for the latter part of next week will reach the low 80s heading into the 4th of July weekend. Normal afternoon readings at this time of year in Denver should be in the upper 80s. We will not warm to that level for the next week.