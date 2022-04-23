DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is bringing much cooler temperatures and some moisture to the state this weekend, but the wind is still staying high Saturday.

Gusts can reach 40 to 60 mph through this evening, so fire danger and blowing dust are still possible.

Tomorrow, the wind does back off, still a touch gusty around 15 to 25 mph.

Throughout the weekend, snow will stick around in the mountains with some spots getting close to a foot of fresh powder.

For the Front Range, extra clouds are across the area for the weekend with cooler but seasonal temperatures. Light rain chances are in the forecast Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

Monday kicks off the workweek with clearing skies and seasonal highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday bumps highs into the middle 70s with more sunshine and finally some calm winds.