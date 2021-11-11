Mountain wind and snow continue; Slight chance for snow in Denver tonight

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 20-40% chance for snow in Denver and the Northeastern Plains on Thursday night. A dusting of accumulation is possible across the I-76 Corridor. Highs today will be in the mid-50s.

Wind and snow continue in the Central and Northern Mountains today, tonight and Friday morning. Expect an additional 2-6 inches of accumulation and wind gusts of 30-60 mph.

Forecast totals by 5pm Friday.

Flurries will be possible in Denver early Friday then it will dry out and highs will be around 54 degrees.

Light snow showers may shroud the mountain high peaks Saturday and Sunday. It will be drier in the mountain valleys.

In Denver, it will be breezy and dry on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 65 degrees. It will be cloudy on Sunday with low 60s.

Next chance for snow in Denver is Wednesday through Friday next week.