Mountain snow, wind Tuesday; Two more tiny storm systems this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 3-10 inches of mountain snow by late tonight. This includes the Central and Northern Mountain zones. The higher amounts fall in Steamboat, Buffalo Pass, and the Flat Tops.

Wind gusts run 30-60 mph in the Central and Northern Mountains. Front Range gusts 15-35mph by midday into afternoon.

Otherwise dry in Denver, Boulder, Loveland , and Fort Collins. Highs around 51.

Dry and sunny on Wednesday.

A small storm system is possible late Thursday into Friday morning. Very light snow in the Central and Northern Mountains.

Another tiny storm dives through on Saturday. Light snow possible in the Mountains. 20% chance for the Front Range.

Dry on Sunday.

Forecast wind gusts 2pm Tuesday.

Forecast snow totals by early Wednesday.