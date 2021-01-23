Mountain snow this weekend, Little for Front Range

A bit more of an active weather pattern this weekend and into next week across Colorado. That means lots of snow chances in the mountains, and occasional chances here in the city.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Sunday evening so be aware of increased avalanche danger and road impacts.

At times, there will be heavy snow in the mountains through the weekend.

For Denver and the Front Rage, there will be chances of snowfall throughout the weekend but late this evening is the most likely time. Again, don’t expect much in the way of accumulation in the metro areas.

Saturday will be the warmer of the weekend days with highs of 45 to 50 degrees, a bit of a wind and an increase of clouds later in the day. Sunday will remain a bit cloudy with temperatures about 10 degrees colder.

The snowier pattern will stick around early next week. The next best chance of snowfall in Denver will be late Monday through Tuesday.