Mountain snow starts Tuesday afternoon; Chance for rain-snow in Denver on Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting partly cloudy skies and 63 degrees in Denver on Tuesday. The mountains start dry with increasing clouds. Snow will develop this afternoon and continues into Wednesday.

It will be dry across the Front Range on Wednesday with gusty wind at 15-35 mph. The mountains will see a temporary break in the snow then it increases again late Wednesday through Friday morning.

On Veterans Day, we are forecasting a 20% chance of rain/snow in Denver and cooler highs in the low to mid 50s.

Most of the mountain snow will occur in the Central and Northern Mountains with less in the Southern mountains. Totals by Friday morning:

Northern Mountains: 6-12 inches

Central Mountains: 4-8 inches

Southern Mountains 1-4 inches

Forecast snow totals by 5am Friday.

This weekend looks dry in Denver and across the Front Range with highs around 60 degrees.

The Northern Mountains could see lingering snow showers on Saturday and Sunday. It will be drier in other mountain zones.