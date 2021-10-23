Mountain snow Saturday night, mild Sunday ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system is pushing through Colorado Saturday night, bringing mountain snowfall and light rain showers to the lower elevations.

Colorado will dry out early Sunday morning with dry conditions the rest of the day. High temperatures in Denver will be seasonal in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will hit the 70s again on Monday with more dry weather.

The next chance for rain will move in on Tuesday. This system will bring more snow to the mountains with scattered rain showers in the lower elevations.

Dry weather will move in for the rest of the week with high temperatures staying in the 60s.