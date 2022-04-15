DENVER (KDVR) — Two storm systems are lined up for the mountains: Friday and Easter. Expect 1-4 inches of snow on Friday across the central and northern mountains.

The next round will arrive Saturday night and Easter Sunday, bringing 1-6 inches of accumulation. Expect snowy, windy, and colder conditions along the I-70 Mountain Corridor.

Inches of total snow by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Denver stays dry Friday through Easter. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the 60s. There will be less wind overall, but gusts could still reach 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Conditions will be similar on Saturday.

Forecast wind gusts at 3 p.m. Friday.

Eastern Colorado forecast: Expect 30s in the morning with 30 mph wind gusts and wave cloudiness. Then, temperatures in the 60s arrive by noon into the afternoon with breezy conditions.

Monday and Tuesday look dry with highs in the 70s. A high of 80 degrees is possible by late-week.