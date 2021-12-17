Mountain snow Friday; Dry conditions continue in Denver through the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting residual snow in the Central and Northern Mountains on Friday. An additional 1-2 inches is possible on the high peaks. Expect brief gusty winds at 30-50 mph above treeline.

It will be dry and sunny in Denver with highs in the low 40s. The normal high right now is 43 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 40s. It will warm up a bit on Sunday with sunshine and highs around 55-60 degrees.

On Monday and Tuesday conditions will stay dry. It will be warm with highs around 55-60 degrees.

Most of next week will be dry in Denver. The mountains should get snow Thursday-Friday. It’s possible that Denver stays dry through January 1, 2022.