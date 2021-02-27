Mountain Snow, Few flurries in town, Gusty for All

Its a chilly and gusty start to the weekend. Temperatures staying about 10 degrees below average both days.

A few flurries could skip out across the Front Range and Denver today but the chance is low, meaning most places won’t see the snow. If you do get a snow shower it could leave a dusting on grassy areas.

There will be snow in the mountains through the afternoon with several inches of new powder expected.

That’s good news for weekend skiers, but roads could be slick especially over mountain passes tonight.

We head into next week and the start of March with quiet and dry conditions and very mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.