Mountain snow continues Tuesday evening, dry, cool Wednesday ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system pushed into Colorado Tuesday morning, bringing mountain snowfall, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

Mountain snow showers will continue on and off Tuesday night before ending early Wednesday morning. The Front Range and Eastern Plains could see a few light rain showers develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty across the state.

Additional snowfall totals in the mountains through early Wednesday morning will range from 1 to 4 inches.

Temperatures will cool to the 50s on Wednesday with dry conditions and more wind. Wind will stay in the forecast through Thursday.

High temperatures will hit the 70s again by Friday.

Halloween will bring cooler temperatures and a 10% chance for showers late in the evening. Rain and snow showers are possible Monday and Tuesday.