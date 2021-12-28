Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Mountain snow continues through Saturday; Larger storm system New Year’s Eve with snow for Denver

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting sunny skies in Denver on Tuesday with highs in the 30s.

The mountains can expect snow on Tuesday with 1-4 inches east of Vail Pass; 3-6 inches west.

Mountain snow continues Wednesday through Saturday with heavy accumulation. The bullseyes remain the Western Slope ski areas, including Aspen/Snowmass, Crested Butte, Silverton, and Wolf Creek, where an additional 1-4 feet is possible. Grand totals 12/23-1/2 could hit 80-100 inches in Crested Butte and Wolf Creek.

A stronger storm system arrives Friday through Saturday with heavy mountain snow and a chance for Denver.

Denver snow timeline:

  • 5 p.m. Friday – 11 a.m. Saturday.
  • 1-4 inches of total snow accumulation.
  • Denver, Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, DIA, Aurora, Highlands Ranch.

Foothills snow timeline:

  • 2 p.m. Friday – 11 a.m. Saturday.
  • 3-7 inches of total snow accumulation.
  • Evergreen, Conifer, west Boulder, Idaho Springs, Estes Park.
Inches of total snow by 5pm Saturday.
Inches of total snow by 5pm Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories