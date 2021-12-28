Mountain snow continues through Saturday; Larger storm system New Year’s Eve with snow for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting sunny skies in Denver on Tuesday with highs in the 30s.

The mountains can expect snow on Tuesday with 1-4 inches east of Vail Pass; 3-6 inches west.

Mountain snow continues Wednesday through Saturday with heavy accumulation. The bullseyes remain the Western Slope ski areas, including Aspen/Snowmass, Crested Butte, Silverton, and Wolf Creek, where an additional 1-4 feet is possible. Grand totals 12/23-1/2 could hit 80-100 inches in Crested Butte and Wolf Creek.

A stronger storm system arrives Friday through Saturday with heavy mountain snow and a chance for Denver.

Denver snow timeline:

5 p.m. Friday – 11 a.m. Saturday.

1-4 inches of total snow accumulation.

Denver, Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, DIA, Aurora, Highlands Ranch.

Foothills snow timeline:

2 p.m. Friday – 11 a.m. Saturday.

3-7 inches of total snow accumulation.

Evergreen, Conifer, west Boulder, Idaho Springs, Estes Park.

Inches of total snow by 5pm Saturday.

Inches of total snow by 5pm Saturday.