Mountain snow continues through Friday; Slight rain-snow chance for Denver Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting snow in the Central and Northern Mountains through Friday with a slight lull midday today. Expect an additional 2-6 inches of accumulation at the ski areas with strong wind of 30-60 mph above treeline.
In Denver, it will be a dry Wednesday with sunny skies and highs around 57 degrees. Expect gusty midday-afternoon wind at 15-35 mph.
Increasing clouds on Thursday for Veterans Day with a 20% chance of afternoon/evening rain/snow showers. Little to no snow accumulation unless you’re in the Foothills, mountains, or the Northeastern Plains (Fort Morgan, Sterling, I-76).
It will be cloudy on Friday across the Front Range with a few morning snow flurries and cooler highs in the low 50s.
Saturday through Sunday are drier with partly cloudy skies and highs between 60-65 degrees.
Our next possible chance for snow in Denver is around November 17-18.