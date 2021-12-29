Mountain snow continues; Snow and cold blast hits Denver for New Year’s

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting sunny skies and mid-30s on Wednesday.

Another small wave of low pressure crosses the mountains on Wednesday with 1-4 inches of snow accumulation at most ski areas and heavier accumulation at the Western Slope and San Juan ski areas.

Then a possible merger of two storm systems occurs between Thursday night and Saturday morning across Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.

If this merger occurs, then a stronger storm system emerges for Colorado. We’re forecasting at least a partial merger.

Denver’s snow window is 5 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday.

Snow forecast New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day:

Western Slope ski areas: 1-2 feet

East of Vail Pass, Summit County, Tunnel: 8-16 inches

Foothills and west Boulder: 6-12 inches

Denver and I-25 Corridor: 1-5 inches

Palmer Divide: 3-6 inches

Much colder on New Year’s Day. Front Range highs in the teens with lows near zero. Foothill and mountain temps in the single digits.

Drier and sunny on Sunday with temperatures in the 40s.

Total snow by 5pm Saturday.

