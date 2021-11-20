Mountain snow and metro showers Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — A weak system is passing by today with light snow showers in the mountains and a chance for rain showers across the metro. Temperatures stay seasonal all the way across the state.

Snow will fall in the mountains throughout the day with light accumulation for most, higher totals north of Rabbit Ears Pass.

Areas south of downtown across the Palmer Divide could see a few snow showers with little to no accumulation. For the metro and east, we will have increasing clouds and a few rain showers during the late afternoon and early evening.

Sunday will be sunny and dry with seasonal temperatures in the low 50s.

We will stay sunny and dry with warmer 60s returning for your Monday and Tuesday.

We are tracking another storm system and associated cold front for Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. This system will bring snow back to the Colorado mountains, so keep that in mind if travel plans take you across the high country.

In Denver, we are expecting rain showers late on Wednesday that could change to snow overnight heading into early Thursday before ending. Right now, we are not forecasting accumulation for the metro area other than some light grassy areas south of the city.