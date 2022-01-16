Mostly sunny and mild through MLK Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine and some high clouds around today with temperatures slightly warmer, in the low 50s. A light breeze will be around the metro while more breezy conditions for the plains and high country.

The temperatures continue to climb tomorrow with highs near the 60-degree mark.

We start to drop off Tuesday with more clouds and gusty winds but the big drop comes Wednesday with our next cold front. There is some moisture with this system Wednesday night but looks to be light for snow totals right now.