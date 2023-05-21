DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up to the upper 70s on Monday with mostly dry conditions and wildfire smoke.

The smoke has improved a lot since Friday and Saturday, but there will still be some lingering into the start of the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clear and dry

Temperatures will fall to the low 50s Sunday night with dry conditions and clear skies.

Weather tomorrow: Warm and dry

Monday’s storm chances will stay low at 10% on the Front Range, meaning most places will remain dry in eastern Colorado.

The better chance for showers and storms will stay in the mountains and in western Colorado.

Afternoon temperatures will climb to the upper 70s in Denver.

Looking ahead: When will rain return?

Temperatures will heat up to near 80 degrees on Tuesday with a 20% chance for a few spotty storms in the afternoon.

Storm chances will go up Wednesday into Thursday as the next wet storm system arrives. Both days will have highs in the upper 70s and scattered showers and storms.

Temperatures will reach the 80s again by next weekend with a chance for a few storms each afternoon.