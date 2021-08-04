Morning rain then drier as Monsoon moves out; Heavy smoke returns Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting morning rain showers across the Front Range, Eastern Plains, and Foothills as the monsoon surge slides across. It will turn much drier midday today into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The mountains will be much drier today with hazy sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thick, heavy smoke moves into Colorado on Thursday from distant wildfires. Expect terrible air quality.

It will be hot and dry Friday-Sunday with highs in the low to mid-90s in Denver and across the Front Range.

The monsoon appears to stay away for a week or more. Monsoon season runs through the month of August.

Smoke forecast Thursday 10am.