DENVER (KDVR) — Denver can expect the most precipitation since March 16 and 17 of this year. DIA is reporting about .77 inches of rainfall so far. The mountains can expect snow showers, 1-3 inches.

This is mainly a morning storm system, with conditions turning drier this afternoon. Cool Front Range highs in the 40s. That’s colder than normal.

Total snow through Thursday at 5 p.m.

The normal high right now in Denver is 65 degrees.

The next storm system will arrive Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, with another chance for rain showers in Denver. The mountains can expect 1-4 inches.

Conditions will be drier Thursday through Saturday. Saturday could be our first 90-degree day.

There is a possibility for a storm system to deliver rain on Sunday.