Morning rain and snow Wednesday; drier with highs in 70s and 80s this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Our rainstorm comes to an end after 9 a.m. in the Denver area. Most places along I-25 received half an inch up to two inches of rainfall. Snow continues in the Foothills with 1-3 inches of additional accumulation.

Skies turn sunny in Denver by lunch into the afternoon. Highs 50-55.

The Palmer Divide gets snow through 11 a.m. then it will turn drier. Highs in the 40s by afternoon.

Drier and warmer Thursday-Sunday. We are forecasting 80 degrees in Denver this weekend.

Another wet storm system possible on Monday with rain likely in Denver. Highs fall into the 50s.