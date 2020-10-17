More Windy Conditions Lead to High Fire Danger this Weekend

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Winds are strong as of Saturday morning and will continue to stay that way through a good portion of the day. With gusts upwards of 50 mph in Denver and over 70 mph possible in the mountains that gives us high fire danger once again.

The windy conditions will also move some smoke around today so take caution in the poor air quality.

Temperatures are going to be warm this afternoon but a cold front arrives tonight. We stay dry with this front and cooler temperatures are in store for Sunday.

Breezy winds stick around tomorrow and into next week, along with our dry pattern.

