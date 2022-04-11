DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s next storm system is on the way and it’s set to bring more wind and precipitation chances Monday night through Wednesday.

Colorado’s mountains will see scattered snow showers starting Monday night. There will be breezy to gusty winds overnight into Tuesday morning across the state as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will swing through Tuesday morning and midday keeping winds strong, especially for southern Colorado where a high wind warning has been issued until 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Gusts could reach up to 70 mph on the southeast plains with gusts to 30 mph on the Front Range.

These gusty winds will keep fire danger high in southern Colorado.

The Front Range could see a few light rain and snow showers midday Tuesday into the afternoon and again on Wednesday. If snow does fall, it likely won’t accumulate or cause any big impacts on the lower elevations.

The mountains will stack up 3 to 10 inches of snow by Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will cool down to the 50s on Tuesday and the 40s on Wednesday in Denver as the storm system rolls through.

High temperatures will return to the 60s by Friday and last into the weekend. Winds will stay breezy for most of the week.