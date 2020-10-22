More wind followed by cold and snow

DENVER (KDVR) — The wildfires burning in Colorado will continue to be fanned by gusty wind. The strongest wind will usually occur in the afternoon before lying down for the night. We are expecting a strong cold front to move south across Colorado on Saturday. That will increase wind over the fire zones and could cause them to flare up and run.

The good news is that the cold front coming Saturday will also bring much lower temperatures and, more importantly, much needed snow. That snow will fall mainly on Sunday into early Monday. Accumulation across the higher terrain and fire areas could be up to a foot. That should help.

Along the Front Range and in Denver we are expecting much colder 20s for highs on Sunday and Monday with overnight lows in the single digits. Right now accumulation across metro Denver looks to be 1″-5″. We need more details in the coming days to adjust those totals. So, we have issued a PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT DAY for Sunday and Monday. Get ready for the cold! Blow out your sprinkler system and detach any hoses.