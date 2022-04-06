DENVER (KDVR) — It will not be as windy Wednesday is it was yesterday. However, there will still be gusts up to 65 mph for the eastern half of the state leading to high fire danger.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Other concerns are blowing dust along the plains leading to difficult travel with gusts picking up this afternoon.

From the high winds and dry conditions, we have critical fire weather conditions through today. No outdoor burning once again as a spark could quickly spread.

Winds will back off this evening with gusts around 15 to 25 mph lingering through Thursday.

There will be much less wind to end the workweek and be plenty of sunshine each day through Friday.

Friday will be a great day for baseball and for the Rockies home opener with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will be warmer in the 70s over the weekend. That will be followed by increasing clouds, some rain showers and cooler temperatures to start next week.