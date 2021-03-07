More warm sunshine before snow chance later this week

High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and even 70s in some spots today. More sunshine and dry conditions so another great day to spend time outside.

Clouds increase overnight into Monday morning but we gradually get back to sunshine with temperatures near 70 again on the Front Range. Colorado will stay dry with sunshine into Tuesday and temperatures in the 60s.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in on Wednesday and stick around into next weekend. Temperatures will fall to the 40s with rain and snow mixed showers to end the week.