More than 20 degrees colder Tuesday; Rain and snow showers with highs in the 50s

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is working through Colorado with clouds, gusty winds, and much cooler air.

The cold front also brings snow showers to the central and northern mountains and across Interstate 70 during the day Tuesday with about 1-3 inches of accumulation possible.

In metro Denver we start Tuesday morning with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. We will have scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

There could be some snow mixing in with the rain as it ends late Tuesday night especially on the south side of the metro. We are expecting little to no accumulation in most spots.

The rest of the week will bring mainly sunny skies with some windy conditions at times especially on Wednesday. Temperatures will return to the 60s most days. Our average high at this time of year in Denver is around 60 degrees.

Our next chance for moisture will arrive late on Sunday into Monday with the return of rain showers across parts of the region.