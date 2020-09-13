More Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Sunday

Sunshine stays in full force for the second half of the weekend. We have similar conditions to yesterday but with temperatures about 3-5 degrees warmer across the state.

Afternoon high temperatures reaching the low 80s with calm winds and dry skies.

This pattern continues Monday but we heat things up a touch more. Mid 80s tomorrow with a bit of a breeze. The wind will be the only weather impact for the Broncos game as clear skies and dry conditions continue.

Temperatures stay hot through midweek. A weak cold front moves in Thursday which will slightly cool us off and bring a 10% chance of isolated showers.