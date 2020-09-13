Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

More Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Sunday

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunshine stays in full force for the second half of the weekend. We have similar conditions to yesterday but with temperatures about 3-5 degrees warmer across the state.

Afternoon high temperatures reaching the low 80s with calm winds and dry skies.

This pattern continues Monday but we heat things up a touch more. Mid 80s tomorrow with a bit of a breeze. The wind will be the only weather impact for the Broncos game as clear skies and dry conditions continue.

Temperatures stay hot through midweek. A weak cold front moves in Thursday which will slightly cool us off and bring a 10% chance of isolated showers.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories