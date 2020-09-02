More summer heat heading into Labor Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We get to enjoy several additional sun-filled days heading into the weekend across all of Colorado.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Thursday. Then we heat into the 90s from Friday through Sunday with Saturday being the hottest in the middle 90s. The record on Saturday is 98 from 2019.

Labor Day will include a little wind and a few more clouds. Temperatures will still be above normal with readings in the middle to upper 80s.

We are tracking a strong cold front expected to slide in from the north early on Tuesday. There will be rain showers in Denver and snow possible over the foothills to the west. A few inches is possible there. Additionally, it is not out of the question we could get a rain/snow mix early in the city. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with readings in the 50s for highs.