More strong wind followed by cooler temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 91 degrees Tuesday, breaking the record for May 19 of 90 degrees, set in 2009.

An approaching storm from the west is driving strong southerly wind across Colorado. The wind will continue to gust overnight and through Wednesday. We will stay warm on Wednesday thanks to the wind with only a stray storm possible.

A cold front will arrive early on Thursday and the wind will finally relax. It will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low 70s. There is a low chance for a spotty shower.

Friday is looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine and warmer highs near 80 in Denver.

Rain chances return for the holiday weekend with a late shower possible on Saturday.

Sunday has the highest chance for rain and will be the coolest with readings in the 60s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will again be possible on Memorial Day.