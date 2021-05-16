More storms around Sunday with low severe threat

It was a stormy start to the weekend with more in store for Sunday afternoon and evening.

A marginal or low risk for hail and gusty winds is in place on the Front Range and eastern plains meaning that a couple storms could turn severe.

Temperatures aren’t moving a whole lot, we will reach the upper 60s again with cloudy stormy skies.

Storm chances stay in the forecast each afternoon through Tuesday with high temperatures still in the 60s.

Rain chances will drop to 10% on Wednesday and Thursday so temperatures will increase to the 70s with less cloud cover.

Dry weather will return Friday and into next weekend.