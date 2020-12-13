More snow on the way to Denver, temperatures remain chilly through the week

DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snow is heading toward Colorado to start the work week. Snow will develop in the mountains Monday afternoon before heading into metro Denver Monday evening.

Snow will continue overnight into Tuesday before ending during the afternoon. Right now snow totals look light with generally around 2 inches expected along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Castle Rock. Roads could be slick for the Tuesday morning commute so you’ll need to allow extra time for the drive.

We will be dry and chilly through the middle of the week. Another chance for light snow arrives on Friday with another inch or two possible.