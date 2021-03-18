More snow melts right before more snow returns to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend along with milder temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The thick snow on the ground will continue to melt, but will not totally disappear. Due to the melting there will be a small chance for fog early each morning through Sunday.

We are tracking a series of storm systems that will return the chance for rain and snow to Denver. The first will arrive on Sunday and last into early on Monday. During the overnight hours as temperatures dip a little below freezing we could get a few inches of accumulating snow.

Another storm system will arrive in similar fashion with rain and snow developing later on Tuesday and lasting into early on Wednesday. Again, during the overnight hours some light accumulation of less than two inches will be possible.

The forecast will start to dry for a few days by the end of next week. But, the overall weather pattern across Colorado will stay unsettled through the end of March and looks to continue to bring bouts of small rain and snow chances.