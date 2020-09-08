More snow and cold to come as Pinpoint Weather Alert continues

DENVER (KDVR) – We are expecting bands of snow this evening to move across metro Denver and the Front Range. This snow will be the best chance for accumulation on mainly grassy areas. Between 2″-5″ is possible. Trees will need to be watched closely under the weight of the snow. Remember to gently shake the trees to knock off the snow.

Roads will remain wet in most places tonight. There could be some slick spots on bridges and overpasses after sunset and before sunrise on Wednesday. Roads may become snow-covered in the foothills and mountains, so allow extra time for travel in those areas.

It’ll be freezing early on Wednesday with readings in the upper 20s. We are under a FREEZE WARNING.

You’ll need to cover plants or bring them in to protect them. The snow will end during the morning hours on Wednesday and some sunshine will return.

The remainder of the forecast has us dry and sunny with a slow-warming trend that gets us back to the 70s by the end of the week and into the 80s by the weekend.