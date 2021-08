DENVER (KDVR) — Another sunny dry start but more scattered storms and smoke by the afternoon.

High temperatures will climb near 90 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Thick smoke will return to Colorado by Sunday afternoon and evening and continue to spread across the state on Monday.

Drier weather will move in on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 90s.

Storm chances will go up again Wednesday into the weekend with temperatures cooling to the 70s and 80s Thursday through Saturday.