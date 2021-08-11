More smoke and near-record heat Wednesday; Rain chance arrives Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another day with high concentrations of smoke and smog across the Front Range. Today is our 39th straight day with an Air Quality Warning in effect.

Denver and the Front Range will stay dry Wednesday with near-record highs around 96 degrees . The record is 97 degrees set in 2020. The normal high in Denver right now is 88 degrees.

The mountains will stay smoky today, with highs in the 80s.

Isolated afternoon t-storms are possible (10%) on Thursday across the mountains and the Front Range.

Our highest chance of rain/t-storms occurs Friday afternoon across Colorado. This might help thin-out the smoke and smog. Expect cooler highs in Denver in the 80s. This represents a small piece of monsoon moisture.

Saturday-Sunday look dry in the mornings with isolated afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Overall smoke concentrations appear light to moderate.

Smoke forecast Wednesday (Heavy Smoke Denver).