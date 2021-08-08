More smoke and heat through Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — The wildfire smoke was so bad on the Front Range on Saturday that Denver was ranked number one for the worst air quality in the world. There will be small improvements in wildfire smoke heading today but another wave of smoke arrives tonight into Monday.

An Air Quality Warning is in place through 4 p.m.

Temperatures heat up to the low 90s with dry smoky skies.

The heat and wildfire smoke continue on Monday. Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Wednesday with high temperatures in the 90s each afternoon.