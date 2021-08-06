More smoke and haze, along with hot temperatures and dry conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke from wildfires burning out west of Colorado will continue to stream across the state, keeping air quality on the unhealthy side for sensitive groups.

The smoke can cause itchy eyes and a scratchy throat. You should limit your time outside and exercise indoors over the weekend.

The forecast is looking dry with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday, followed by hotter mid 90s on Sunday.

The forecast for Monday is more sunshine and dry conditions. The forecast high is in the upper 90s. The record high on Monday is 98, set last year in 2020. We will be close to that reading and could even break it.

Temperatures will slowly start to lower through the end of the week getting us back into the low 90s. We have very limited rain chances with only isolated storms on Thursday and Friday.