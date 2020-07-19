More showers and thunderstorms bring cooler temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will return Monday afternoon and evening bringing rain, gusty wind and lightning. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 80s.

The best chance for rain this coming week will be on Tuesday as temperatures hold in the upper 80s. Some areas could see slow-moving storms bringing heavy rain. The storms will remain scattered meaning not everyone will see the decent rain.

Storm chances will start to dry up for the remainder of the week with only isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon through Friday. Temperatures will return to the low 90s.

The next best chance for higher storm chances arrives over the coming weekend with Sunday having the better chance for needed rain.